Attorney General Merrick Garland to visit Miami Thursday

MIAMI -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is scheduled to travel to Miami Thursday and will meet with local law enforcement leaders, federal officials announced.

Attorney General Merrick Garland

In a written statement, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice said Merrick would meet with officials in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida and other officials.

The agency did not say what the topic of conversation would be during the meeting or if there was a current case under review by the local office that led to Merrick's visit.

The officials are expected to address reporters shortly before 3 p.m.