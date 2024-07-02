Attention, drivers! Rickenbacker Causeway flyover bridge work set to resume

MIAMI - Get ready to see a lot of detour signs. Work on the Rickenbacker Causeway flyover bridge picks up again on Monday, July 8th.

Last April, the road work there left drivers stranded on the Rickenbacker Causeway for hours and this time around, it's more than just the Florida Department of Transportation mapping out a new plan.

On most days, Crandon Park North Beach in Key Biscayne is peaceful.

"Away from everything," shared a Miami resident who goes by Carlos. "Get to relax by the water."

Carlos visits this beach twice a week. However, pending road work might force a summer sun detour.

"I know to head out, it's going to be a problem," added Carlos. "I'm probably going to go somewhere else."

He expects traffic when the Florida Department of Transportation resumes work on its rehabilitation project for the nearly 50-year-old bridges.

"We had a complete closure in northbound and southbound in one phase," said Mario Cabrera, the FDOT District 6 Construction Engineer. "We had massive vehicular traffic that Sunday evening."

Cabrera says they didn't anticipate the bottleneck on April 14th when FDOT rerouted drivers coming off the Rickenbacker Causeway from heading westbound on the flyover bridge.

It affected drivers and Key Biscayne residents, some waiting on deliveries.

"Many hours, I needed something from the restaurant, and the delivery never came back to my home," said a woman who lives in Key Biscayne and goes by Laura.

With the project set to resume, Laura and others hope FDOT does not make the same mistake twice.

"What we've learned is we are going to construct this job in two phases," added Cabrera.

So here's what you can expect to see starting Monday through July 20th: the Westbound Flyover Bridge Ramp to Southbound US 1 will be closed.

Once completed, the northbound side of the ramp to I-95 will be shut down for repairs from July 21st through August 3rd.

Cabrera says that to help ease traffic backup, FDOT hired traffic engineers to provide optimal traffic routes during construction.

"Also going to have folks on the ground, boots on the ground at the traffic center at Miami-Dade County that will be able to adjust the signals in real-time," said Cabrera.

City of Miami police will also assist with traffic at nearby intersections.

The Key Biscayne residents we spoke with hope the adjustments create a smooth drive.

"If you're telling me we're going to have to take 9 hours to get off the island, that's crazy; that's the same time to go to Paris by plane, which I'm going to do actually in two weeks," said Rudy Rodolphe, a Key Biscayne resident.

CBS News reporter Joe Gorchow asked Rodolphe, "Now that you know there could be a potential backup, do you have to think about when to leave for the airport?"

Rolodphe: "Yeah, maybe two days before, maybe I'll sleep at the airport."

Soon, detour signs will be posted near the causeway directing traffic when the westbound flyover bridge ramp closures begin. Cabrera also tells us they've done a door-to-door campaign in Key Biscayne, increased signage, and a big social media push to get the word out.