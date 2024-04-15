Rickenbacker Causeway construction project led to hours long delays on Sunday

MIAMI - A construction project on the Rickenbacker Causeway caused a traffic nightmare on Sunday as drivers reported being stuck in traffic for hours.

On Sunday, contractors for the Florida Department of Transportation closed the westbound flyover bridge that connects to US 1/South Dixie highway and northbound I-95. The closure, which will last about two months, is that workers can "rehabilitate" the concrete pavement on the bridge decks.

Eastbound traffic is not affected.

Rickenbacker Causeway closure FDOT

Driver heading to US-1/S. Dixie Hwy. drivers were forced to merge to the left onto SE 26 Road at the fork. They then had to make a left turn onto S. Miami Avenue and a right into US-1/ S. Dixie Hwy.

Drivers heading to northbound NB I-95 had to merge to the left onto SE 26th Road at the fork and then merge onto SW 26 Road. At the bend to SW 25 Road, they continued onto the NB I-95 entrance ramp.

The flyover bridge closure and bottleneck caused by drivers having to merge left onto SE 26th Road led to major back-ups. Some drivers reported being stuck in traffic for three to five hours.

Key Biscayne Mayor Joe Rasco said the situation is not acceptable.

On Monday morning, the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce posted an update for residents.

"The Florida Department of Transportation's District 6 Secretary Miller contacted the Village early this morning about the traffic being caused by the US-1/I-95 flyover construction project.

She has committed to opening the northbound flyover to I-95 today. She is meeting with her engineers this morning to discuss additional solutions for the southbound flyover to US-1. They will also be discussing the entire project approach and timeline.

FDOT is working to get the southbound flyover opened tomorrow and then regroup with the Village for a new project plan."

By mid-morning, the northbound flyover to I-95 had reopened.

The problem caught the attention of Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava who posted on X that they would reach out to their partners to address the traffic delays.

Yesterday @MiamiDadePD officers responded to assist with traffic delays on Key Biscayne caused by a road improvement project led by the Florida Dept of Transportation.



Our team immediately reached out to FDOT & to our city partners to address the traffic impacts of this project. — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) April 15, 2024