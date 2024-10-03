Charge dropped against man accused of shooting at Opa-Locka candidate

MIAMI — An attempted murder charge has been dropped against Anthony Mitchell, who was accused of unleashing bullets at Opa-Locka City Commission candidate Chris Davis in August.

Mitchell appeared before a judge Wednesday after an Aug. 21 altercation between himself, Davis, and his brother Tommy Johnson.

In exclusive body camera footage obtained by CBS News Miami, Davis is heard telling officers he was walking to the store when he was approached. He then said a person puts their fists up.

Arrest documents reveal that a fight ensued, and Davis punched Johnson, knocking him out. At some point after that, gunshots were fired. Davis told officers it was Mitchell who pulled the trigger.

"They realized that these allegations that he attempted to murder or assassinate a city commission candidate were completely baseless and 100% false," said Attorney Michael Pizzi who is representing Mitchell.

Mitchell remains on house arrest which Pizzi claims is ridiculous.

Who fired shots that day is now unclear but, Davis and Mitchell's accounts of what happened that day are different.

Aug. 21 bodycam transcript:

Chris: As I'm getting in my car to speed off, he comes here to this corner

Officer: Anthony, the brother?

Davis: Yeah, the brother and he shoots after me.

"Chris Davis knocked out his brother and initiated this fight and Anthony Mitchell is charged with assaulting him?" Pizzi said.

Davis is running for a seat on the Opa-Locka City Commission. He alleged the altercation happened because Mitchell and Johnson supported another candidate.

CBS News Miami reached out to the city for a response but have not heard back.