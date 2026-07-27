Atlanta man accused of leaving the scene of a South Florida boating hit-and-run that hurt 3 people, police say

Prosecutors charged an Atlanta man with recklessly driving a boat in a crash at Haulover Sandbar Saturday. Three people, including a boy, were injured, FWC says.

"One juvenile had a hairline skull fracture — multiple head injuries. An adult female had a collapsed lung, multiple fractured ribs, blood in the lungs, and a lacerated spleen," said Judge Mindy Glazer.

"[They] were seriously injured as a result, and transported to an area hospital for treatment," said George Reynaud of FWC.

The boating crash also left one boat's bow broken and chipped.

FWC says the crash happened around 1 a.m. near Haulover Sandbar Saturday morning.

FWC says Lawson didn't tell police about the crash, and left to go park at a nearby sandbar.

Investigators say when they interviewed Lawson, he told them his boat was anchored when the crash happened, but they didn't believe him.

Police arrested Lawson the next day.

Lawson was lawyer-less at his Monday morning court appearance.

"The FWC takes boating violations very seriously and encourages the public to report them," said George Reynaud of FWC.

Officers also charged Lawson with tampering with physical evidence.

"He also called a towing company to try to get the vehicle removed from the water before law enforcement finished their examination," Judge Glazer said.

Lawson was given a $45,000 bond, and a judge told Lawson he can't drive a boat in the county while his case works its way through court.