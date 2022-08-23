At 30, Ryder Trauma continues to treat thousands of patients

MIAMI - On August 3rd, 1992, Ryder Trauma opened its doors at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

It happened just weeks before Hurricane Andrew ripped through South Florida devastating South Miami-Dade on August 24th.

"The outer shell of the building at that time looked like it was made of styrofoam. It actually ripped off. Chunks of the building missing from the outside," Dr. Nicholas Namias, Medical Director at Ryder Trauma Center.

Employees recount those early memories.

David Zambrana, executive vice president and chief operating officer recalls being a nurse at the time.

"Our entire health system ground to a halt when they asked critical care nurses to come to ride. I was one of those individuals, 30 years ago that came to trauma to help care for patients and that really transformed the way I see health care."

The level one trauma center has helped thousands of patients - when they thought they may not survive.

Jonathan Cruz, patient at the time, said, "When I saw my wife I told her I love her. I remember someone telling me to stay up for my family."

On Fathers Day back in 2018, Cruz was out on the water. He went to help a boat stuck in a sandbar and that's when both legs got struck by the boat's propeller.

He was rushed here, where he spent 14 days in a coma.

"I knew I was bad... to make it short. I never thought I would be here... as you can see standing."

Namias rattled off a list of accolades. From treating over 100 thousand patients to being a designated Army trauma training center.

Namias says this hospital will only continue to improve and save lives.

"We've had tragedies, but the trajectory has always been up for the Ryder Trauma Center."