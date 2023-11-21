Arrest made in punching of elderly man at Lauderdale Lakes Walmart store

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday the arrest of a man accused of punching an elderly shopper who was exiting a store in Lauderdale Lakes.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance video.

BSO identified the attacker as 34-year-old Joseph McFadden, who was taken into custody by Sunrise Police on Friday, near the 3300 block of North University Drive in Sunrise.

Detectives had been looking for him since the attack occurred just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the Walmart store, located at 3001 N. State Road 7.

Video from the store shows the victim exiting the store with a shopping bag in his hand and as he gets past the first set of sliding doors, McFadden is seen punching the victim in the face.

McFadden faces one count of aggravated battery on a person 65 years of age or older.