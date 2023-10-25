Elderly man punched twice in face by stranger at Lauderdale Lakes Walmart, detectives say

LAUDERDALE LAKES — Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man they said punched an elderly man twice in the face while exiting a Walmart in a "brazen, unprovoked attack" earlier this month.

According to a Wednesday BSO press release, the assault occurred just before 10 a.m. on Oct. 11 at the Walmart on 3001 N. State Road 7, where surveillance video showed an elderly man walking out of the store with a shopping bag.

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man they said punched an elderly man twice in the face while exiting a Walmart in a "brazen, unprovoked attack" on October 11. Broward Sheriff's Office

As he walks past the first set of sliding doors, the suspect punches the elderly man in the face before exiting the store, heading north toward Oakland Park Boulevard on foot. The elderly man suffered minor injuries from the attack.

Detectives described the suspect to be a tall, thin man wearing a navy sweater with gray lettering on the front, black pants and flip-flops.

According to BSO, he did not steal anything from the elderly man and the victim did not know the attacker or interacted with him at any time prior to the incident.

Anyone with any information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact BSO Violent Crimes Unit Det. Jennifer Petrofsky at (954) 321-4238 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. If you wish to be anonymous, you can send your tips to Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anyone can also submit tips by dialing **TIPS (8477) on their cellphone.