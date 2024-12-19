Watch CBS News
Arrest made in Fort Lauderdale hit-and-run that severely injured good Samaritan

By Mauricio Maldonado

FORT LAUDERDALE - A woman accused of severely injuring a good Samaritan in an August hit-and-run has been arrested.

Fort Lauderdale Police said Tydaijah Sade Lashone Murray, 29, was taken into custody at approximately 1:15 p.m. Thursday.  

She is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, two counts of failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving injury, driving with a suspended license and resisting arrest without violence. 

The crash occurred on August 11 around 12 a.m. in the 2300 block of Northwest Sixth Street, west of Interstate 95.

Police said Murray struck Yevhenii Arsirii, 37, who was helping push a disabled vehicle off the road.

gofundme.jpg
Yevhenii Arsirii was hospitalized at  Broward Health Medical Center  after being injured in a hit-and-run in August. GoFundMe

Murray's vehicle also hit the disabled car and another good Samaritan before she abandoned her vehicle and fled the scene on foot, according to investigators.

Arsirii suffered devastating injuries, including the amputation of his right leg.

Doctors are still attempting to save his left leg, his family said in a fundraising post, which has raised more than $69,000 to cover medical expenses.

Two others, including the operator of the disabled vehicle, sustained minor injuries but did not require hospitalization.

Anyone with additional information related to the incident is asked to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Paul Williams at 954-828-5755 or call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

