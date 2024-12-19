Arrest made in Fort Lauderdale hit-and-run that severely injured good Samaritan

FORT LAUDERDALE - A woman accused of severely injuring a good Samaritan in an August hit-and-run has been arrested.

Fort Lauderdale Police said Tydaijah Sade Lashone Murray, 29, was taken into custody at approximately 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

She is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, two counts of failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving injury, driving with a suspended license and resisting arrest without violence.

The crash occurred on August 11 around 12 a.m. in the 2300 block of Northwest Sixth Street, west of Interstate 95.

Police said Murray struck Yevhenii Arsirii, 37, who was helping push a disabled vehicle off the road.

Yevhenii Arsirii was hospitalized at Broward Health Medical Center after being injured in a hit-and-run in August. GoFundMe

Murray's vehicle also hit the disabled car and another good Samaritan before she abandoned her vehicle and fled the scene on foot, according to investigators.

Arsirii suffered devastating injuries, including the amputation of his right leg.

Doctors are still attempting to save his left leg, his family said in a fundraising post, which has raised more than $69,000 to cover medical expenses.

Two others, including the operator of the disabled vehicle, sustained minor injuries but did not require hospitalization.

Anyone with additional information related to the incident is asked to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Paul Williams at 954-828-5755 or call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).