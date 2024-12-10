Police seek woman accused of critically injuring good Samaritan in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - Police have an active arrest warrant for the woman they say crashed into a good Samaritan helping a stranded motorist in Fort Lauderdale in August.

The suspect has been identified as Tydaijah Sade Lashone Murray, 29, who caused life-altering injuries to Yevhenii Arsirii before she fled the scene, police said Tuesday.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:05 a.m. Aug. 11 in the 2300 block of Northwest Sixth Street, which is west of Interstate 95.

Officers responded to the crash and found a man who had been struck by a vehicle.

He was assisting with attempts to push a disabled vehicle off the roadway of someone he didn't know.

The suspect vehicle struck him and the disabled vehicle. The suspect abandoned her vehicle and fled the area on foot, police said.

Arsirii was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. He had his right leg amputated and doctors are attempting save the right leg, according to a fundraising post by the family, which has raised more than $69,000.

Yevhenii Arsirii was hospitalized at Broward Health Medical Center after being injured in a hit-and-run in August. GoFundMe

Another good Samaritan and the operator of the disabled vehicle suffered minor injuries that did not require them to be taken to to the hospital.

FLPD has been unable to locate Murray. Anyone with information on Murray's whereabouts should contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Paul Williams at 954-828-5755 or call Broward County Crimestoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).