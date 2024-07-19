Armed man shot, killed by police in Hialeah

MIAMI - An armed man was fatally shot by police Friday morning in Hialeah.

Around 7 a.m., officers were sent to 535 W 53rd Street to check out a report of a violent argument, according to police.

Once there, they encountered an armed man in front of a home. Police said at one point officers were forced to fire, killing the man. They have not released his name.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there was no danger to the public.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting which is standard practice when law enforcement is involved.

