Watch CBS News
Local News

Armed man shot, killed by police in Hialeah

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - An armed man was fatally shot by police Friday morning in Hialeah.

Around 7 a.m., officers were sent to 535 W 53rd Street to check out a report of a violent argument, according to police.

Once there, they encountered an armed man in front of a home. Police said at one point officers were forced to fire, killing the man. They have not released his name.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there was no danger to the public.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting which is standard practice when law enforcement is involved.  

This is a developing story, check back for updates

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.