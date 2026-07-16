"We're going to be champions". Argentina fans in Miami Beach celebrate team's win against England

It was a night Argentina fans in South Florida will never forget.

"It's going to go crazy, this is unbelievable. We needed it, the country needs this," said Carlo, a team Argentina fan.

"Feeling great, we got the cup," said Joel Decima.

Collins Avenue and 73rd Street were a sea of blue and white as far as the eye could see.

Passionate fans flocked to the streets after Argentina pulled off a win over England, 2-1, sealing their spot in the World Cup final.

"I can't believe it. It's still sinking in, and it's personal. This game is personal," said Nicole Faria.

"Super. Super, happy. So happy. So, so proud of the team," said Sylvia, an Argentina fan.

"What's going to happen? We're going to win. We're going to be the champions. We will. We will take it," said Carlo.

On Sunday, July 19, Argentina will take on Spain in New Jersey at 3 p.m. ET to see who takes home the World Cup.