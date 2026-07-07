Argentina and Messi fans in Miami Beach celebrate thrilling World Cup comeback: "For Argentinians, it's life or death"

Argentina and Lionel Messi fans celebrated more than a World Cup victory on Tuesday.

At George's Restaurant, fans draped in sky blue and white stripes filled the establishment, chanting and cheering throughout the match.

"For Argentinians, it's life or death," said Azul Iglesias, co-owner of George's and an avid football fan. "There's nothing after soccer. That's it."

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 07: Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina competes for the ball against Ramy Rabia #5 of Egypt during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Buda Mendes / Getty Images

The mood earlier in the day was somber, with diners and patrons at the bar watching televisions in disbelief as defending World Cup champion Argentina fell behind Egypt 2-0.

"Argentinians always suffer to the very end," said Ivan Leon, an Argentina fan visiting from Seattle.

Egypt appeared to be on the verge of eliminating Argentina from the tournament, potentially marking the end of Lionel Messi's World Cup career.

"I hope it's not the last, but we cheer for Messi anyway, whether he wins or not," Iglesias added.

Leon, who brought his son, Lemuel, to watch Argentina play in Miami Gardens last Friday, remained at George's for the quarterfinal match. As Egypt held the lead, Lemuel predicted an eventual game-winning goal from Enzo Fernandez.

"He's an iconic legend," Leon said of Messi. "No matter what happens now, he's going to go down in history as one of the best."

The tide turned in the second half as Argentina scored back-to-back goals. Messi kicked the equalizer, and 10 minutes later, Fernandez scored the game-winner, fulfilling Lemuel's prediction. Fans subsequently rushed to the intersection of 73rd Street and Collins Avenue, where they celebrated for several hours.