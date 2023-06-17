Apple launches free summer camp, "Helps kids think like inventors"

MIAMI -- School is officially over, and you may find it challenging to keep the kids entertained without breaking the bank.

Joining us on CBS News Miami is "Today at Apple Creative," Anthony Jackson, to discuss the new camp that Apple has launched in Miami, where kids can create inventions.

"Apple Camp is a free, fun, engaging 90-minute program for families and kids running all the way through August 5th. No experience necessary. Come as you are. It's a great opportunity for kids in Miami to learn together this summer," said Jackson.

When asked about the inspiration behind this program, Jackson highlights its importance in helping kids think like inventors.

"This camp is all about designing your dream invention on iPad, so our whole goal is to give kids the opportunity to think like inventors and follow the inventor process. They can brainstorm their ideas together on iPad and Apple Pencil, and we will be there to support them."

Jackson also discusses why he decided to be part of the team that created the free summer camp program.

If you are interested in Apple's free summer camp you can register here.