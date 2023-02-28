Apollo Middle School evacuated after students, staff complain of eye irritation

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities on Tuesday ordered students and staff to temporarily evacuate Apollo Middle School in Hollywood as officials responded to a possible hazardous material that was said to have irritated some people's eyes.

No injuries have been reported so far from the incident at the school, located at 6800 Arthur Street.

First responders on the campus of Apollo Middle School Tuesday morning after students, staff complained of eye irritatin. CBS 4

A police spokesperson told CBS Miami in an emailed statement that the cause of the irritation was undetermined.

"For safety precaution everyone will be evacuated," the police statement said.

Investigators have not said if they know where the source of the irritation came from or how it was released.