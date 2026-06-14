Annette Taddeo says she's running for Florida CFO to hold insurance companies accountable

While races for governor and U.S. Senate often dominate election coverage, Florida voters this year will also decide several key statewide offices that play a major role in state government, including chief financial officer.

The office oversees state finances and serves as a regulator of Florida's insurance industry, making it one of the most influential positions on the ballot amid ongoing concerns over rising property insurance costs.

Current CFO Blaise Ingoglia, who was appointed to the position by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year, will be the Republican nominee in November. On the Democratic side, former state Sen. Annette Taddeo and Earle Ford are competing in the primary election.

In an interview with CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede, Taddeo said she entered the race because she believes Florida homeowners need stronger advocacy and greater oversight of insurance companies.

"Look, the chief financial officer in a very rudimentary way is the watchdog for Floridians," Taddeo said. "It's supposed to be, I should say, the watchdog. And what we currently have is a lap dog for the governor. And that is unacceptable."

Taddeo argued that state leaders have failed to adequately regulate the insurance industry and said homeowners have paid the price through rising premiums and market instability.

"But I can tell you when it comes to insurance, we have had now for decades in Tallahassee, the elected [officials] doing the bidding for the insurance companies," she said. "And you can follow the money. You can see all the contributions. We have not had somebody that's truly going to be there to look out for the homeowners."

The chief financial officer is responsible for overseeing the state's finances, auditing government spending and helping regulate the insurance industry through the Florida Department of Financial Services.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Ingoglia in November's general election.

Along with the CFO race, Floridians will also elect an attorney general and agriculture commissioner this year. Those statewide cabinet positions often receive less attention than higher-profile races but have significant influence over state policy and regulation.