American Airlines flight to Guyana returns to Miami after passenger allegedly threatens crew

An American Airlines flight bound for Guyana diverted back to Miami International Airport on Thursday evening after a passenger allegedly threatened a flight attendant during the aircraft's ascent.

The incident occurred shortly after takeoff aboard a Boeing 737 MAX 8.

"While we were climbing out, he rushed the flight attendants in the back of the aircraft," a crew member told air traffic control, according to radio transmissions.

The flight turned around minutes after departure and flew a figure-eight pattern before landing safely back at Miami International Airport.

Air traffic control audio indicated that the passenger allegedly made a verbal threat toward a crew member.

"I guess the exact words were, 'I will take care of you when we land in Guyana,' but in a very threatening manner," a crew member reported.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office responded to the scene after receiving an initial report that a passenger had assaulted a flight attendant. However, investigators later determined that the situation involved a verbal dispute rather than a physical assault.

After the aircraft returned to the gate, the passenger exited without incident. Authorities said the traveler was rebooked on a different flight.