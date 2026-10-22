Watch CBS News
Local News

American Airlines flight to Guyana returns to Miami after passenger allegedly threatens crew

By
Abby Dodge
Abby Dodge
Reporter, CBS News Miami
Abby Dodge has been reporting for the CBS Miami team since September 2025.
Read Full Bio
Abby Dodge

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

An American Airlines flight bound for Guyana diverted back to Miami International Airport on Thursday evening after a passenger allegedly threatened a flight attendant during the aircraft's ascent.

The incident occurred shortly after takeoff aboard a Boeing 737 MAX 8.

"While we were climbing out, he rushed the flight attendants in the back of the aircraft," a crew member told air traffic control, according to radio transmissions.

The flight turned around minutes after departure and flew a figure-eight pattern before landing safely back at Miami International Airport.

Air traffic control audio indicated that the passenger allegedly made a verbal threat toward a crew member.

"I guess the exact words were, 'I will take care of you when we land in Guyana,' but in a very threatening manner," a crew member reported.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office responded to the scene after receiving an initial report that a passenger had assaulted a flight attendant. However, investigators later determined that the situation involved a verbal dispute rather than a physical assault.

After the aircraft returned to the gate, the passenger exited without incident. Authorities said the traveler was rebooked on a different flight.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue