7 in 10 Miami-Dade seniors are Hispanic as Alzheimer's disease disproportionately affects Latino families

Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate culture, traditions and stories passed from one generation to the next. But on World Alzheimer's Day, Sept. 21, health experts emphasize that Alzheimer's disease disproportionately affects Hispanic families and their memories.

Recent estimates show that about 14% of Hispanic adults age 65 and older have Alzheimer's dementia, compared with 10% of non-Hispanic whites.

"We know that Latino families are disproportionately affected by Alzheimer's disease," said Dr. Annelly Bure-Reyes, a clinical neuropsychologist with the University of Miami Health System.

Genetics alone do not explain the disparity, according to Bure-Reyes, who noted that conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and life experiences also contribute to overall risk.

In Hispanic families, Alzheimer's affects more than just the patient. Language barriers and difficulty accessing care present significant hurdles for families navigating the illness.

Cultural misconceptions further delay diagnosis. Dr. Marina Sarno, a colleague of Bure-Reyes, noted that about 57% of Hispanics believe memory loss is a normal part of the aging process.

"I think that mentality might impact Hispanics and families to seek care maybe at a later time when symptoms are more pronounced or significant," Sarno said.

The issue is particularly acute in South Florida. Recent census data shows seven in 10 seniors in Miami-Dade County are Hispanic, and the county records a higher incidence of Alzheimer's disease among people over 65 than almost anywhere else in the nation.

Mario Tapia, founder of the Latino Center on Aging, works to bridge the knowledge gap through community outreach and his annual "Una Vida Sin Memorias" conference.

"For what we hear about Alzheimer's, you will not know anything about yourself that everybody knows. It's scary," Tapia said. He noted that the population of Hispanic adults age 60 and older in the United States is projected to grow from 5.5 million to 22 million over the next 25 years, creating an urgent need for support.

Resources are available in Spanish, including evaluations through the University of Miami Health System at multiple locations.

"This process can feel isolating when you perhaps have a family member who's going through Alzheimer's disease, not really knowing what steps to take," Sarno said. "But you're not alone. There are providers here that speak Spanish that can connect with you to the appropriate resources in the community. It's never too early to start having this conversation."

Doctors recommend taking proactive steps for brain health early in life, including adopting a Mediterranean-style diet, walking more, and staying socially active to help keep the brain sharp.