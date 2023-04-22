Alligator spotted in Doral, safely wrangled by authorities

DORAL -- An alligator was spotted hanging out in a neighborhood in Doral, leading to police to call in Florida Fish and Wildlife for backup.

Chopper 4 was over the scene of the alligator on 105th Street and NW 112th Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities were able to quickly wrangle the gator where no injuries were reported.

Florida Fish and Wildlife advises residents to never feed or approach alligators, and to keep a safe distance if one is spotted.

According to the National Park Service, alligators can grow up to 14 feet in length and weigh over 1,000 pounds. They are known to be aggressive if they feel threatened or if they perceive humans as a potential food source.

Residents in the Doral neighborhood were relieved that the alligator was safely removed from their community.

Authorities say the gator will be released into a suitable habitat away from residential areas.