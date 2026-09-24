Miami commissioners unanimously fund Allapattah CRA despite ongoing legal dispute with Miami-Dade County

Miami city commissioners have unanimously approved funding to establish the Allapattah Community Redevelopment Agency, moving forward with the plan despite an ongoing legal dispute with Miami-Dade County.

Commissioners decided to use funds from the city's annual budget to get the CRA operational immediately, emphasizing that the neighborhood urgently needs redevelopment attention.

The Allapattah CRA was originally designed to be funded through tax-increment financing, which was projected to generate $243 million through 2055 for infrastructure, affordable housing, and economic development. Although the plan was approved to advance, Miami-Dade County requested an extension for its approval.

In response, Miami city leaders plan to pursue legal action against the county. In the meantime, the city is funding the agency through its general fund.

"Over a 10-year time horizon, as a CRA begins to generate funds, it would pay this back to the general fund," said Eileen Higgins, the mayor of Miami.

District 1 Commissioner Miguel Gabela questioned the county's delay, pointing out that other local redevelopment agencies have been active for decades.

"Why Allapattah? Everybody else has CRAs," Gabela said. "There's a Southeast Overtown/Park West. There's the Omni CRA that's been around for like 28, 30-something years and still going on and extended to 2047. Why us is the question?"

Letters sent by the Miami-Dade mayor's office to CBS News Miami show that competing policy goals and differing plans for public funds are the main reasons for the delay. County officials noted that upcoming meetings will be held with city leaders to compare redevelopment plans.

Residents turned out in force for Thursday's commission meeting, wearing shirts advocating "Allapattah Matters Now".

Pedro Aquino, a lifelong Allapattah resident, said watching nearby areas like Wynwood and Brickell boom with commercial development has left him jealous for his own community.

"I see the same place that I've seen 48 years ago," Aquino said. "Passing through the same neighborhoods. The streets are the same. The neighborhoods are the same. The houses are the same. The business infrastructure is the same."

Despite the friction between local governments, residents maintain that the time for redevelopment is long overdue.

"I wish that Allapattah becomes that great city that all these other cities have become," Aquino said.