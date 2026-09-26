First community meeting held days after Miami launches CRA For Allapattah neighborhood

Willmeisha Hall says she grew up in Allapattah and has since moved away, but she still comes back to the neighborhood.

The Miami City Commission approved the creation of a new community redevelopment agency for Allapattah on Thursday. Hall is optimistic that the neighborhood can grow and develop without forcing longtime residents to leave.

"They are not relocating, they are not priced out, they're not moved out. They're able to reap the benefits that the cra is able to bring to this community," Hall said.

For now, the city will self-fund the CRA launch. The initial plan was to fund the agency through long-term financing, but Miami-Dade County asked for more time to approve it. The city moved forward anyway, and city leaders now say they expect a legal battle with the county.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami reached out to Miami-Dade County. A spokesperson provided letters that the county sent to the city, citing competing policy goals and differing funding plans as reasons for the delay.

Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins says the CRA is a win for a neighborhood that has long needed investment.

"They have achieved something that they have fought hard to make the CRA a reality," Higgins said.

The CRA's initial plan was to generate $243 million through 2055 for infrastructure, affordable housing, and economic development.

Higgins says affordable housing is a must.

"We cannot develop and gentrify the neighbors out of the neighborhood. We need to make sure that as the neighborhood grows, the people that have always called Allapattah home are still here," Higgins said.

City Commissioner Miguel Gabela says the ultimate goal of the CRA is to lift up lower-income areas.

"This CRA can advance accelerate the progress of us getting out of poverty by five seven to ten years," Gabela said.

County officials say there will be upcoming meetings with the city to compare redevelopment plans.