Plane crashes onto highway near Naples, Florida, and bursts into flames

A small plane crashed onto a South Florida highway Friday afternoon, the Collier County Sheriff's Office said. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a Bombardier Challenger 600 carrying five people crashed on the highway near the city of Naples at about 3:15 p.m.

Video footage taken by a witness shows the aircraft burst into flames and a plume of smoke.

"Had a plane just land RIGHT in front of us on I-75," the witness said after posting the video on social media.

Had a plane just land RIGHT in front of us on I-75 pic.twitter.com/z6lSVkc9JV — bri (@B_Walker97) February 9, 2024

Southbound lanes on Interstate-75 were closed at mile marker 111, and northbound lanes are closed at the 105-mile markers, the sheriff's office said.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, the FAA said. Law enforcement is assisting with traffic and closures at this time, the sheriff said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.