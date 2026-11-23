Six workers, including the manager of a halal slaughterhouse in Orlando, were arrested Friday for allegedly torturing livestock at an event at Ali Meat International LLC last year, the state announced Monday.

"This Muslim slaughterhouse, as I think you know by now, was not your typical meat market, not your typical butcher shop. This was a location that facilitated extreme and horrific animal abuse," Attorney General James Uthmeier said during a press conference in Orlando.

The state launched an investigation after receiving videos from the event in June 2025, which, according to Uthmeier's office, involved lamb, cattle, customers cutting animals' throats, and the participation of a child believed to be 12 or 13.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said the arrests send the message that if you abuse livestock in a similar fashion, you will go to jail.

Uthmeier said additional state actions may be pending against other individuals and the business.

Nadeem Shakeel, the manager of Ali Meat International, faces charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated abuse or killing of cattle, conspiracy to commit aggravated animal cruelty with intent to torture, two counts of aggravated abuse or killing of cattle, nine counts of aggravated animal cruelty with intent to torture, aggravated animal cruelty and grand theft of a firearm.

The others face charges that include the second-degree felony of conspiracy to commit aggravated abuse or killing of cattle or the third-degree felony charge of conspiracy to commit aggravated animal cruelty.

Uthmeier said four of the individuals arrested are undocumented immigrants, two from Mexico, one from Pakistan and one from Haiti, and have been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.