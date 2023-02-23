Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in fatal "Rust" shooting of Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the fatal shooting on the set of his movie "Rust," court records show. Baldwin entered the plea Thursday and waived his first court appearance, which had been scheduled for Friday.

District Judge Mary Sommer agreed to waive the hearing and set several conditions for Baldwin's release, including prohibiting the actor from handling firearms and drinking alcohol.

Baldwin is also prohibited from discussing the shooting and any possible testimony with any potential witnesses. The only interaction he is allowed to have with potential witnesses is "in connection with completing the 'Rust' movie," Sommer wrote, and other related activities such as promotion.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.