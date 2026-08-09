No credible threat found after Alaska Airlines flight reports "customer disturbance," threats at Miami International Airport

An Alaska Airlines flight preparing to depart Miami International Airport for Seattle reported a disturbance involving threats from customers Sunday evening, according to air traffic control audio. Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Airport District deputies responded to one of the gates at Miami International Airport.

Out of an abundance of caution, passengers were temporarily deplaned while deputies investigated the incident.

The investigation determined there was no credible threat, according to Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

The two individuals involved were rebooked on another flight. The aircraft was cleared, passengers were permitted to reboard, and the flight continued without further incident.

The incident happened aboard Alaska Airlines Flight 305.

In audio of communications between the aircraft and ground control, a pilot can be heard telling controllers that the plane had stopped and its parking brake had been set because of a "customer disturbance."

"We have a customer disturbance on board right now with threats coming from customers," the pilot said in the recording. "We want to go into a lockdown protocol."

The pilot also told controllers the aircraft's engine was being shut down.

A post from ATCapp, an air traffic control tracking service that published audio of the incident, reported that multiple passengers had allegedly threatened flight attendants and that the aircraft was returning to the gate to meet law enforcement.

CBS News Miami has not independently confirmed the circumstances surrounding the reported threats.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.