Watch CBS News
Local News

After wet start, South Florida is in for a warm, breezy day

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

South Florida Weather for Friday 8/30/2024 7AM
South Florida Weather for Friday 8/30/2024 7AM 00:34

MIAMI - It was a wet start to Friday as widespread showers moved across parts of South Florida.

A warm, breezy day ahead with highs near 90 degrees. A few storms may develop in the afternoon but the bulk of the rain will push inland and toward the west coast.

The National Weather Service said there is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and residents should avoid swimming in the ocean to be safe. There are no advisories for boaters along the Atlantic or Keys waters today.

labor-day-weekend-planner-2024.png
Keep an umbrella handy.  NEXT Weather

Over the Labor Day holiday weekend, tropical moisture associated with a disturbance will enhance the chance for storms with the potential for some heavy downpours at times. The weekend will not be a washout but scattered storms are likely on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

It will be breezy at times leading to rough surf and a high risk of rip currents likely through the weekend. Highs will climb to the upper 80s due to the rain and some cloud coverage is expected.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.