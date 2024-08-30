After wet start, South Florida is in for a warm, breezy day

MIAMI - It was a wet start to Friday as widespread showers moved across parts of South Florida.

A warm, breezy day ahead with highs near 90 degrees. A few storms may develop in the afternoon but the bulk of the rain will push inland and toward the west coast.

The National Weather Service said there is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and residents should avoid swimming in the ocean to be safe. There are no advisories for boaters along the Atlantic or Keys waters today.

Keep an umbrella handy. NEXT Weather

Over the Labor Day holiday weekend, tropical moisture associated with a disturbance will enhance the chance for storms with the potential for some heavy downpours at times. The weekend will not be a washout but scattered storms are likely on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

It will be breezy at times leading to rough surf and a high risk of rip currents likely through the weekend. Highs will climb to the upper 80s due to the rain and some cloud coverage is expected.