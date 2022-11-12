Accidental, early morning fire guts Hialeah Gardens home

MIAMI -- The mobile home of a Hialeah Gardens man was declared a total loss after an accidental fire erupted at the house early Saturday, authorities said.

No injuries were reported and Miami-Dade firefighters were able to confine the blaze to the one residence, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 5 a.m.

Rick Cabrera, who lives at the home, said he was using a lighter to burn loose strings on his shorts when the fire started and spread to his mattress.

The resident of the home said he tried to extinguish the flames but was unable to do so. CBS 4

He said he tried to extinguish the flames himself but was unable to do so. That's when he ran outside with his dog.

"I was screaming," he said. "And hoping that they could hear me to call the firemen because I couldn't put the fire out and call the fire department at the same time."

Two pick-up trucks out front were also destroyed.

Cabrera says there is nothing he can do now but take it day by day.

"Devastated but so glad my neighbors are okay," he said.