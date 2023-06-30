AAA Offers "Tow To Go" over July 4th holiday weekend

MIAMI - This July 4th holiday, the AAA Auto Club 'Tow to Go' program offers a confidential ride home to drivers who've had a few too many to drink.

The tow and ride are both free of charge over the holiday. Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday, June 30th to 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 5th.

You don't even have to be a AAA member.

The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

This is the 25th year The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program. When called, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the driver and vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free. If a person is too intoxicated to be safely transported in a tow truck, AAA may need to contact law enforcement to assist with getting the intoxicated individual a safe ride home.

"By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or impairing medications," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home."

Since its inception, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.