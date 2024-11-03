Watch CBS News
A look at early voting numbers with Jim DeFede on a special live edition of Facing South Florida

By Jim DeFede

A look at early voting numbers in a special, live countdown to the election with Jim DeFede on Facin
MIAMI –      In this special, one-hour LIVE edition of Facing, Jim and his guests focus on the early voting numbers we are seeing locally and statewide, specifically the impact the huge Republican turnout thus far might have once all the votes are counted. 

Jim also talks to the outgoing Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections about the Democrat and Republican who are vying to succeed her, and why this race is so controversial.

Plus, Jim talks to a so-called "longshot" congressional candidate — the Democrat opposing Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart — about why he is running in a race he has virtually no chance of winning. 

And last but certainly not least, Jim gives an overview of where the presidential race stands in Florida on the last day of early voting and two days ahead of Election Day.

Guests:

Christina White, Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections CBS News Miami
 Joey Atkins, (D) - Congressional Candidate, District 26 CBS News Miami
Marc Caputo, Reporter, The Bulwark CBS News Miami
Kimberly Leonard, Reporter, Politico CBS News Miami
      State Sen. Shevrin Jones, Chair, Miami-Dade Democratic Party CBS News Miami
State Rep. Alex Rizo, Chair, Miami-Dade Republican Party
State Rep. Alex Rizo, Chair, Miami-Dade Republican Party CBS News Miami
Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

