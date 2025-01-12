73-year-old man beaten and robbed during Fort Lauderdale home invasion speaks out

FORT LAUDERDALE — CBS News Miami is hearing from the 73-year-old man who is recovering after he was brutally beaten when he walked into his home while a thief was ransacking his place over the weekend.

His name is Norm and he lives by himself. He told CBS News Miami that he was in pain, he was pretty banged up but he's lucky to be alive.

Norm said he stepped out of his condo at Leisure Beach South on Banyan Street to take out the trash on Friday night just before 10 p.m. when he encountered a strange man as he walked out of the building. He told CBS News Miami that when he came back inside his home, that man -- identified as 48-year-old Joseph Soini -- was inside.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS News Miami shows Soini getting into the condo building just moments before Norm returned. He said when he confronted Soini inside his home, the attack began.

"He says 'Get down on your face' and started kicking me, slapping me and he started chocking me and said 'Where's your money at?'" Norm said.

Norm told CBS News Miami that Soini beat him with a trophy, and stole thousands of dollars in cash and valuables before driving away from the scene with Norm's stolen car.

Police later found Soini in the car near North Federal Highway early Saturday morning, charging him with grand theft auto and cocaine possession.

Soini refused to appear in bond court on Sunday morning and might face more charges.