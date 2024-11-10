Multiple earthquakes reported off the south coast of Cuba near Pilon

Residents in South Florida say they experienced aftershocks from earthquakes near Cuba

Residents in South Florida say they experienced aftershocks from earthquakes near Cuba

Residents in South Florida say they experienced aftershocks from earthquakes near Cuba

HAVANA — A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook eastern Cuba on Sunday, alongside 5.9 and 4.6 magnitude earthquakes. This comes after weeks of hurricanes and blackouts that have left many on the island reeling.

The epicenter of the quake was located approximately 25 miles (40 km) south of Bartolomé Masó, Cuba, according to a report by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The rumbling was felt across the eastern stretch of Cuba, including in bigger cities like Santiago de Cuba. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Residents in Santiago, Cuba's second largest city, were left shaken on Sunday. Yolanda Tabío, 76, said people in the city flocked to the streets and were still nervously sitting in their doorways. She said she felt at least two aftershocks following the quakes, but that among friends and family she hadn't heard of any damages.

Some in South Florida say they felt the effects of a 6.8 magnitude earthquake off the southern coast of Cuba Sunday afternoon. Courtesy: Daniel Barragan

"You had to see how everything was moving, the walls, everything," she told The Associated Press.

Also on Sunday, several smaller earthquakes (2.5, 2.8, 3.7, 3.8 and another 3.8) hit very near or directly on Puerto Rico all within a 24-hour period, according to the USGS.

In fact, residents near downtown Miami reported feeling aftershocks but The city of Miami issued a statement that said in part: "We want to reassure everyone that NO earthquake or aftershocks are being felt in Miami. The USGS (US Geological Survey) has not detected any effects in South Florida and no advisory has been issued. Our Fire Department has responded to calls from concerned residents, and we want to emphasize that there is no cause for alarm."

The earthquakes come during another tough stretch for Cuba.

On Wednesday, Category 3 Hurricane Rafael ripped through western Cuba, with strong winds knocking out power island-wide, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing evacuations of hundreds of thousands of people. Days after, much of the island was still struggling without power.

Weeks before in October, the island was also hit by a one-two punch. First, it was hit by island-wide blackouts stretching on for days, a product of the island's energy crisis. Shortly after, it was slapped by a powerful hurricane that struck the eastern part of the island and killed at least six people.

The blackouts and wider discontent among many struggling to get by has stoked small protests across the island.