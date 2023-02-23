Watch CBS News
51 animals including 5 dead dogs found in Monroe County

By CBS Miami Team

/ CNN

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia-- Monroe County deputies need help in finding three people who are wanted in connection to animal cruelty after 51 total animals including five dead dogs were removed from a property.

Monroe County officials say officers responded to 2372 Smith Rd. after reports of malnourished dogs on the property on Feb. 17.

Officials say they heard several dogs barking, and scratching from a van that was also covered in urine and feces.

Officials say Monroe County Animal Control assisted with removing the animals including the dead dogs who were found inside the home living in wire crate kennels together.

Inside the home, officials say they located a dead bearded dragon, a cat, and a gecko.

Warrants were issued for 33-year-old Forsyth woman Nicole Woodard, 56-year-old Forsyth woman Lisa Stanzek, and 38-year-old Macon man Tony Adside.


First published on February 23, 2023 / 4:45 PM

