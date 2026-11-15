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5-year-old boy shot while sitting in car in Miami-Dade, gunman flees scene, deputies say

By
Sergio Candido
Managing Editor, South
Sergio Candido is the managing editor for the South region at cbsnews.com, coordinating multiplatform news coverage for CBS Miami, CBS Texas and CBS Atlanta. He previously worked for outlets including Telemundo and The Miami Herald.
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Sergio Candido

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A 5-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after being struck by gunfire during a shooting that followed an argument between two men in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting near Northwest 21st Avenue and Northwest 60th Street, in the Brownsville area, around 4:49 p.m.

Investigators said a 61-year-old man told deputies he had been involved in a verbal altercation with another man when the suspect pulled out a gun and began shooting in his direction.

The gunfire struck the 5-year-old boy, who was sitting inside a nearby vehicle at the time, authorities said.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Officials did not provide additional details about his injuries or say whether he was related to either man involved in the confrontation.

Suspected shooter remains at large

The suspected shooter fled the scene and remained at large as of Sunday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspect or said what led to the argument.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has surveillance footage from the area to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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