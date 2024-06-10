4 MDPD officers expected to be indicted in 2019 death of UPS driver

Four officers expected to be indicted in UPS shooting

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade Police Department says four of their officers are expected to be indicted by a grand jury in the fatal shooting of a UPS driver in 2019.

The UPS driver, Frank Ordonez, died in a shootout between police and two carjackers. The shootout broke out in the middle of Miramar Parkway.

Ordonez and an innocent driver were killed in the crossfire.

The shootout involved at least 18 law enforcement officers who opened fire.

The Police Benevolent Association released a statement:

"We're extremely disappointed that after almost five years, these officers are finding themselves indicted for something they had secodss to decide. It sends a chilling effect to officers in Broward County, that their state attorney's office prosecutes one officer for not responding an active shooter and now indicting officers for responding to active shooters. As the process moves forward, we will monitor it and defend our officers."