Watch CBS News
Local News

4, including child, injured in Coral Springs vehicle fire

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Four people, including one child, were injured following a vehicle fire in Coral Springs. 

Coral Springs Fire Rescue said it happened in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive.

They said there were a total of four patients, three of them were taken Broward Health Coral Springs.

One child, with serious injuries, was taken via BSO Air Rescue to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.  

No word on the child's condition or what may have started the fire. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 18, 2022 / 11:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.