3800 new attendees join the 2026 Dolphins Cancer Challenge to walk, run or bike for cancer research in South Florida

Thousands of new attendees are supporting the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, who have surpassed its goal of $100 million for cancer research.

Bryan Fusfield is in the DCC for the first time. He's in awe of how much raising money for cancer research means to South Florida.

"Cancer is such a brutal thing. It finds everybody in every walk of life. And there's something special about connecting with a large community of people that understand," Fusfield said.

He's walking for his father, who is fighting brain cancer. Despite that, his dad was out here walking with the family.

"It's a vehicle for portraying his strength in the face of literal brain cancer right now. He's gone through radiation and chemo. Everything you can imagine, brain surgery, and he's still out here jogging to kick us," Fusfield said.

Over 8600 people attended this year's cancer challenge. About 3800 of them are first-timers. Many of them are either directly impacted by cancer or know someone who is.

Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington is on the board of the Cancer Challenge this year. He is participating in his first cancer challenge because it's personal for him.

"I have family members who have passed away with cancer and stuff like that. So For us to all band together, I think it means so much. To care for one another, whether it's impacted you or not. I think there are a lot of people out here that just care and they just wanna help," Washington said.

Gregory and his brother both had the same cancer. They're both the reason they each are now survivors:

"I was diagnosed first. I was proactive, and I found it early, and I'm a survivor because of him," Greg said.

"Early detection is most important. I made him when that happened. Next thing I know, he caught it earlier than I did, and here we are. Living proof," his brother said.