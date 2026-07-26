3 men arrested after alleged fraternity hazing in Miami-Dade, officials say: "In Florida, hazing is abuse and it is a crime"

Three men have been arrested and charged in connection with alleged fraternity hazing that left victims hospitalized, Miami-Dade authorities said.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz and Sweetwater Police Chief Sergio Diez identified the suspects as 29-year-old Marquez Christopher Pinder, 26-year-old Jared Lamar James and 29-year-old Elijah Delano Dyous.

Investigators said the alleged hazing involved prolonged and repeated beatings with canes and paddles. According to prosecutors, the victims were beaten after they failed to correctly answer questions about the fraternity.

The incidents allegedly began April 1 at an apartment in the 400 block of Southwest 183rd Street in unincorporated Miami-Dade County.

Pinder, James and Dyous face various counts of attempted manslaughter with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon causing great bodily harm and hazing with a deadly weapon, according to the state attorney's office.

The defendant's specific charges were not immediately released. Authorities have also not Identified the fraternity or college Involved and have not released additional Information about the victims' conditions.

"Among some, fraternity hazing might be seen as a tradition creating a sense of belonging and brotherhood," Fernandez Rundle said. "This case, with the victims requiring hospitalization, provides clear-cut examples of hazing's danger."

"In Florida, hazing is abuse and it is a crime," she added. "Its victims too often lie in their graves and in hospital beds."

The allegations have not been proven in court, and the investigation is still ongoing.