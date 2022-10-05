25 members of Miami-Dade's Rapid Deployment Force to assist on southwest coast

MIAMI - More help is on the way to the southwest coast as first responders continue to search for survivors of Hurricane Ian and evacuate those on barrier islands cut off from the mainland.

Twenty-five members of the Miami-Dade police department's Rapid Deployment Force headed out Wednesday morning.

"I am very proud of our brave officers who unselfishly answered the call to help those who were devastated by Hurricane Ian. They have volunteered to leave their own families to help those in need," said police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III.

Members of the department's Rapid Deployment Force specialize in rapid, tactical response including crowd management, building searches, and operation of heavy machinery.

USAR Florida Task Force 1 and 2, comprised of first responders from Miami and Miami-Dade, have been conducting search and rescue operations and assisting southwest coast residents for nearly a week.

"We have really kind people. We have Miami-Dade fire station coming out to help since day one, helping anyone who wants to get off the island," said "Bea."

The U.S. Coast Guard and National Guard have been focusing their efforts in the hardest hit areas, including Lee County where Bea's home was destroyed on Pine Island. USAR Florida Task Force 1 is working with first responders there.

"We are all working in unison to serve and protect the community. We are doing everything that we can, as quickly and safely as we can," said Pine Island Fire Control District Chief Benjamin Mickuleit.

Crews have provided residents with basic supplies but they are in need of more including items like diapers, baby formula, and toiletries.

"We have so many kindhearted people and we are pulling together. But kindhearted people can only go so far. We need all the basics in the store ASAP so everyone can move forward. Pine Island, all the residents here are very resilient and strong," said Bea.

Click Here for ways to help Hurricane Ian victims.