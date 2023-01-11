Watch CBS News
21-foot killer whale washes up on Fla. beach

By CBS Miami Team

/ CNN

   MIAMI-- A beached 21-foot killer whale was found dead Wednesday morning after washing up on a Florida beach.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the beach south of Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast.

According to the sheriff's office, officials will conduct a necropsy on the orca.

Officials with SeaWorld and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission were called to remove the beached whale.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

First published on January 11, 2023 / 1:41 PM

