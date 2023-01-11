21-foot killer whale washes up on Fla. beach
MIAMI-- A beached 21-foot killer whale was found dead Wednesday morning after washing up on a Florida beach.
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the beach south of Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast.
According to the sheriff's office, officials will conduct a necropsy on the orca.
Officials with SeaWorld and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission were called to remove the beached whale.
Residents are asked to avoid the area.
