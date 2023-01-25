2023 Miami Marathon this weekend, drivers advised of road closures

MIAMI - Nearly 20,000 runners from all over the world will lace up their shoes and take part in this weekend's Life Time Miami Marathon and Half Marathon.

The course starts at the Miami-Dade Arena. It then traverses the MacArthur Causeway to Ocean Drive, through the art district, and through Coconut Grove.

For the safety of those taking part, there will be a number of road closures.

Friday, at 10:00 a.m., Biscayne Boulevard between SE 2nd Street and NE 2nd Street will be partially closed to allow the implementation of the finish line. Drivers entering Biscayne Boulevard at Chopin Plaza will be re-routed to the southbound lanes at SE 1st Street until NE 2nd Street where the counter-flow will return traffic patterns to normal.

2023 Miami Marathon Miami Police

On Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m., all northbound traffic entering Biscayne Boulevard at Chopin Plaza will be re-routed westbound on SE 2nd Street. Southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be detoured at NE 1st Street and re-routed west. This will close the boulevard north and south from NE 1st Street to SE 1st Street.

At 5 a.m. on Sunday, road closures for the event will begin city-wide, they will re-open around 11 a.m. following the tail of the race.

Shortly after the last participant finishes the race, all road closures except for Biscayne Boulevard counter-flow will re-open. The Biscayne Boulevard counter-flow is estimated to be opened at approximately 5:00 p.m.