200 Christmas trees, lights to be given away Tuesday in Miami

MIAMI - Florida Power & Light Company will be giving away 200 Christmas trees and LED energy-efficient tree lights to customers on Tuesday night.

In partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade, FPL will distribute them on a first-come, first-served basis from 5-7 p.m. at Hank Kline Club, 2805 SW 32nd Ave., Miami. The line will open at 4 p.m.

FPL energy experts also will be on site to share tips and resources to help customers lower their bills. And there will be the FPL House of Savings Challenge to earn a chance to win a $150 value prize pack.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade is selling Christmas trees, poinsettias and wreaths. Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade

For more than 55 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade has sold Christmas trees, poinsettias and wreaths at the Hank Kline Club "to help bring holiday cheer into South Florida homes and to create great futures for Miami-Dade youth," FPL said in a news release.

The tree lot on Southwest 32nd Avenue is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until the trees are sold out. The lot opened Nov. 25.

Proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade's crucial programs and services at its six Clubs and sites.



