2 rescued after small plane crash lands south of Tamiami Airport

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- Officials were called in to rescue two people onboard a small airplane that went down Tuesday afternoon and flipped over just south of Tamiami Airport in southwest Miami-Dade County.

A small airplane flipped over just south of Tamiami Airport Tuesday evening and the two people inside had to be rescued. CBS 4

Live video from the scene showed a police helicopter pulling one person up via a harness after both people inside were seen standing on the aircraft.

It was not immediately clear what caused the plane to go down or where it was traveling to when the mishap occurred.

Authorities said the two passengers were evaluated at the scene and treated but not hospitalized. 

First published on March 7, 2023 / 5:59 PM

