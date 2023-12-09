2 Chainz hospitalized after early morning multi-vehicle crash in Miami

MIAMI — Rapper 2 Chainz was reportedly hospitalized early Saturday morning after a crash involving multiple vehicles in Miami.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 23: 2 Chainz performs onstage at the STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by SPRITE during the 2018 BET Experience on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET)

TMZ was the first to report on it. CBS News Miami confirmed the accident and received additional details from local fire and law enforcement officials.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, there was a crash that involved three vehicles — a 2016 Mercedes, a 2013 Nissan and a 2010 Toyota — near the intersection of westbound State Road 112 and Northwest 22nd Avenue in Miami near Interstate 95.

There were no fatalities and at least one man was transported to an area hospital. Ignatius Carroll of Miami Fire Rescue spoke to CBS News Miami's Nikiya Carrero to provide further information regarding the injury report.

Carroll told Carrero that Miami Fire Rescue received the call just after 4 a.m. and when they arrived on scene, they found several people inside of a van involved in the crash with minor injuries.

Miami Fire Rescue assessed about five to seven people on the scene but transported only one person to the hospital: 2 Chainz. According to Carroll, the rapper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is in the hospital being medically evaluated.

2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed K. Epps, posted a video to his Instagram story after the crash, which showed him being placed into an ambulance before focusing his camera on a black car with significant front damage near a barrier wall on the highway.

"He was letting a lot of his followers know that he is okay, and he was kicking his feet back and forth — which is a good sign — but still needed to be transported to the hospital for further evaluation," Carroll told Carrero.

He had reportedly left the Booby Trap strip club shortly before the crash and was in the Miami metro area for Art Basel. However, CBS News Miami has not confirmed these reports.

Carroll shared with Carrero some safety tips regarding night driving as Miami and the rest of South Florida begin to feel the holiday rush. The most important guidance, he stressed, was being mindful and careful of your speed and surroundings, along with practicing good patience.

"It never hurts to go the speed limit," Carroll said.

2 Chainz is expected to perform alongside other hip-hop legends in Los Angeles for "Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop" on CBS Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.