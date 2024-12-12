2 arrests made in deadly Lake Worth Beach bar shooting

LAKE WORTH - Two arrests have been made in a downtown Lake Worth Beach shooting earlier this week that left two men dead and two others injured.

On their Facebook page, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the alleged gunman, identified as 23-year-old Morey Pinard III, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm.

Pinard's alleged accomplice, 19-year-old Michael Vititoe, has been charged with simple battery and accessory after the fact in a homicide.

The shooting took place around 1 a.m. Tuesday at The Rock Irish Pub on Lake Avenue, near South K Street.

A witness told CBS-affiliate WPEC that she and a group of her co-workers from Old Key Lime House attended a holiday party at Lilo's Streetfood and Bar. She said several in the group then left to go play pool at The Rock Irish Pub across the street. She said she stepped out for a moment and returned to chaos.

"When I came back I saw police pull up, (I) immediately ran in and saw two of our coworkers deceased on the floor," she said.

As for the other two, "one was in pretty bad condition and the other one already ran out and found an ambulance," the witness said.

The sheriff's office identified the two men who died as Christopher Allen, 33, and Steven Stratis, 24. Of the two men who were injured, one was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the other was stable. The sheriff's office has not released their names.

Sheriff's investigators have not said what led to the shooting.

Pinard and Vititoe are both being held at the Palm Beach County Jail.