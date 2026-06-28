14-year-old dead, another critically injured after 2 near-drownings at same Miami-Dade location, authorities say

A 14-year-old boy is dead and another remains in critical condition after two separate near-drowning incidents Saturday evening at the same location in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to the Florida City Police Department, officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday to reports of a juvenile near-drowning at 33600 N. Redland Road.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews also responded and pulled a 14-year-old boy from the water before transporting him to Baptist Homestead Hospital in critical condition. Despite life-saving efforts, the teen was pronounced dead.

Within an hour of the first incident, Florida City police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were called back to the same location for a second near-drowning.

Officials said another 14-year-old boy was airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition, where he remains hospitalized.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation into the fatal incident and is also monitoring the second case, according to police.

Authorities have not released the identities of either teen or said what led to the two near-drownings.

The investigation remains ongoing.