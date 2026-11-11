104-year-old WWII veteran honored at Broward celebration: "Anyone can be 104, you just have to live long enough"

Frank Orilio has always marched to the beat of his own drum.

The World War II veteran was honored Wednesday at a Veterans Day celebration at Mission Barbecue, where he treated guests to a live performance of big band-era hits. Attendees also sang "Happy Birthday" in honor of Orilio's 104th birthday this week.

Orilio has been playing the drums for 95 years, a passion that started in his childhood home.

"I've been playing drums for 95 years," Orilio said. "I broke every lamp, dented every pot. My mother finally put a stop to it because I demolished the whole house."

During the war, Orilio served in both the infantry and the Air Corps, fighting on the front lines in Germany and France.

"You are in mud water, and you're cold," he recalled. "My job was to carry the base plate for the mortar."

After his military service, he turned his musical talent into a professional career, landing a job playing drums at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Orilio remains philosophical about reaching his milestone birthday.

"Anyone can be 104, you just have to live long enough," he said.

When he is not playing the drums, Orilio gives lectures at colleges and elementary schools. He noted his surprise at how little younger generations know about the war.

"They should be taught about the Greatest Generation," he said.