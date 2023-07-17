1 person hurt following vehicle crash near NW Miami-Dade railroad crossing

1 person hurt following vehicle crash in NW Miami-Dade that knocked car into train signal post

MIAMI -- One person had to be extricated from the wreckage following a vehicle crash near a railroad crossing that knocked one of the cars into a nearby train signal before it ignited Monday afternoon in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

At least one person was rushed to a local hospital for treatment after the crash, which occurred around 3:45 p.m. NW 125th Street and NW 32nd Avenue.

A blue sedan was flipped on its side following a vehicle crash that knocked the car into a train signal post. CBS News Miami

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the victim who was extricated was flown to a local hospital for treatment of traumatic injuries. Information about the condition of the victim, who was not immediately identified, was pending.

Live video from Chopper 4 showed a badly mangled bright blue sedan flipped on its side near the train tracks.

Firefighters were called to the area for a report of a car/train collision but a train was not involved in the accident, authorities said.

Investigators said the train signal was damaged after it was struck during the collision between the two vehicles.

Officials did not say if they know what led to the crash or if anyone might face charges in connection with the wreck.

Firefighters were forced to extinguish a small blaze that erupted from one of the vehicles following the collision.