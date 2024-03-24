Watch CBS News
1 man dead, 2 other men hospitalized after North Lauderdale shooting

By Hunter Geisel

CBS Miami

NORTH LAUDERDALE — One man is dead and two other men were hospitalized after an early Sunday morning shooting in Broward County.

Around 3:41 a.m., the Broward County Sheriff's Office received a call about a shooting near the 5200 block of North State Road 7 in North Lauderdale, prompting deputies to respond.

During the preliminary investigation, deputies learned that all three male victims had transported themselves to two different local hospitals. While two of the men suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the third man did not survive.

BSO's Homicide Unit detectives then responded to the scene and are currently investigating the circumstances of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

March 24, 2024

