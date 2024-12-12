1 dead, 2 others injured in Pompano Beach shooting

MIAMI - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 2 p.m. near the 1100 block of Northeast 10th Street.

Police confirmed that one adult male died at the scene and two other victims were transported in critical condition to North Broward Hospital.

According to investigators, a male suspect fled the area in a gold or copper Lexus or Mercedes.

No additional details were made available.

CBS News Miami's Larry Seward will have a full report starting at 5 p.m.