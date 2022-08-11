Watch CBS News
$1.8M project set to improve East Sunrise Blvd., US-1 intersection

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

SUNRISE - The busy intersection on East Sunrise Blvd. and US-1 will be getting a much-needed upgrade.

"From 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., it's helter-skelter, traffic is just crawling," says resident Michael Albetta. "It's a confusing intersection, and it's not safe for pedestrians."

In an effort to relieve traffic, the Florida Department of Transportation unveiled the $1.8M project set to start late August.

It includes widening the roadway, upgrading traffic signs, and adding another left turn lane.

FDOT says drivers should expect road closures Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Construction is expected to be completed by Spring 2023.

For more information, go to www.d4fdot.com or click here

First published on August 11, 2022 / 10:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

